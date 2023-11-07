Health officials to hold vaping talk for Bethany teens and parents

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is set to sponsor a discussion on youth vaping in Bethany on November 8. The event is scheduled to take place at the First United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.

There will be two distinct groups at the event: one for youths aged 13 to 18 and another for parents and adults.

Both teens and adults are encouraged to voice their concerns and share ideas on how to curb vaping among young people. Complimentary snacks will be provided for participants.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win $30 in cash or gift cards during the vaping dialogue in Bethany on November 8.

