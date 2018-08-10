One dead, one injured in Macon County motorcycle crash

The highway patrol reports a motorcycle struck a deer resulting in two persons from Bevier being thrown off the motorcycle in Macon County Thursday night killing one of the individuals and hospitalizing another.

The operator of the motorcycle, 74-year-old Phillip Long of Bevier received serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital in Columbia while his wife, 75-year-old Sheila Long, was pronounced dead at Samaritan Hospital in Macon some 40 minutes after the accident.

The southbound motorcycle struck a deer on Macon County Route C, veered off the west side of the road and struck a fence. Both occupants were using safety equipment according to the accident report.

