Grundy County reaches out of court settlement in wrongful death of Brian Mock

An out of court settlement has been reached in a wrongful death suit involving an inmate who died nearly four years ago while in custody of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Rodney Herring confirmed a settlement was reached. However, KTTN learned terms of the attorney-client agreement prevent any other information from being revealed. A judge in the U.S. Western District Court this week approved the settlement while keeping terms sealed from the public.

The agreement involved attorneys representing Grundy County’s insurance company and those representing the plaintiffs: Rose King and Jade Mock. They are daughters of the late Brian Mock of Trenton who died September 26th of 2014. The federal lawsuit was filed one year ago this month alleging Mock’s civil rights were denied and county employees were negligent in their care of him while he was a prisoner for three days on a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. It was reported Brian Mock was found unresponsive while in a jail cell with death believed to be due to ethanol withdrawal.

Initially, the lawsuit also listed defendants as Sheriff Rodney Herring, Deputy Seth Cox as well as seven employees of the Grundy County Detention Center. All of the individuals were dismissed from the suit leaving Grundy County as the sole defendant.

