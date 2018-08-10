Trenton man injured when motorcycle strikes animal in roadway

The highway patrol reports a Trenton resident was injured Thursday night at 9 pm four miles west of Jamesport when a motorcycle hit a cow.

The patrol reports 66-year-old Glenn Tucker was transported by medical helicopter (LifeFlight) to the North Kansas City Hospital with serious injuries.

Tucker was eastbound on Highway 6 when the accident with an animal occurred. Both the motorcycle and driver came to rest in the roadway with moderate damage to the motorcycle.

Tucker was using a safety equipment.

