Officials with Missouri Day Festival release final schedule of events

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 Missouri Day Festival on Thursday, October 19, through Sunday, October 22. The festival will feature a variety of events and activities for all ages, including a parade, car show, live music, and more.

Trenton Chamber of Commerce officials say that more than 125 vendors are expected for the Rock Barn, courtyard, pavilion, and flea market areas at the fairgrounds in Trenton.



Schedule of Events:

Thursday, October 19: Soup supper at First Baptist Church, 5-7 p.m. Opening ceremonies at First Baptist Church, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 20: Vendors open for business, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Grundy County Museum art display in the courtyard of the Art Building MOPS Baby Show registration, 5:30 p.m. MOPS Baby Show, 6 p.m. in the pavilion show ring

Saturday, October 21: Missouri Day Parade on Main and 9th Streets, 8:30 a.m. ( sign up for the parade on the chamber website Marching band competitions at C.F. Russell Stadium and the high school gym, all-day Vendors open for business, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Grundy County Museum art display in the courtyard of the Art Building Missouri Days Fall Colors Bus Tour from the Crowder State Park Equestrian Parking lot, 1-4 p.m. Country dance at the North 65 Center with Dave Perryman & The Revue, 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, October 22: Missouri Day Car Show at the Trenton Elk’s Lodge, registration 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Fun activities for kids, including a balloon artist, coloring contest, inflatables, and two gaming booths



A shuttle bus from the First Baptist Church will be provided to the Missouri Day Festival grounds from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and the Christian motorcycle group will be conducting traffic on Saturday.

For more information about the 2023 Missouri Day Festival, visit the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce website.

