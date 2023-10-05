Missouri to adopt new CDL testing procedure starting December 4, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Revenue, has announced a forthcoming change in the Commercial Driver License testing procedure. The modernized testing standard will be implemented on December 4, 2023, and will be in effect across the state, encompassing all Patrol examination sites as well as third-party examination locations.

The revamped procedure will introduce a more streamlined pre-trip examination and an enhanced basic skills course. Aspiring CDL applicants planning to take their skills tests on or after December 4 are advised to refer to the new CDL manual for relevant procedures. The new manual can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.

Applicants must be aware that the existing testing procedures will continue to be in place until December 1. The current CDL manual, which details these procedures, is available at this link.

In line with federal guidelines, applicants must understand that they must pass both the pre-trip and basic skills tests using the same testing model. This means that if an applicant clears the old model pre-trip, they are required to pass the old model basic skills test to qualify for the road test. Training schools and applicants are urged to bear this in mind when scheduling their tests.

For additional details on this change, please visit the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.

