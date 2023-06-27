Obituary: William Francis Chapman

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

William Francis Chapman, age 64 of Winston, MO passed away Saturday evening on June 24, 2023, at Cameron Nursing and Rehab in Cameron.

William was born on August 17, 1958, the son of Glenn Everett and Mary Alberta (Roach) Chapman in Albany, MO. He was a graduate of Stanberry High School. He married Christina Lynn Daniel on December 16th, 1993. William did factory and farm work throughout his working career. He also served in the Army National Guard for 26 years before retiring. William enjoyed spending time outdoors, riding horses, and time spent with his grandchildren. He was fond of his animals. William will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Williams was preceded in death by his father Glenn; and his mother-in-law, Peggy Daniel. He is survived by his mother, Mary Chapman of Bethany; wife, Christina Chapman of Carrollton, MO; daughter, Erica Lynn Chapman of Cameron, MO; stepchildren, Samantha Leigh Wright of Carrollton, MO, and Sean Jakob Tate of Lebanon, MO; six grandchildren, Cooper and Zoey of Winston MO; Aidrianna, Gabriel, and Lillian of Carrollton, MO and Emma of Lebanon MO; two siblings, Mary Kremeier (Richard) of Piedmont, OK and Tommie Chapman of Bethany, MO; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a VFW of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home. Services and burial will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.

