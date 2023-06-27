Sullivan County declares “Burn Ban” amidst severe drought conditions; Grundy County Emergency Manager urges caution shooting fireworks

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sullivan County has declared a “Burn Ban” due to continued very dry conditions. The announcement states the ban on outdoor burning is effective immediately and continues until further notice. The ban was announced and issued at the Courthouse in Milan.

The announcement also specifies no shooting of bottle rockets, lanterns, skyrockets, and missiles as they can be wind-blown into dry grass or fields.

On Monday, the city of Chillicothe was issued a burn ban for that community, while the rural areas of Livingston County, outside of Chillicothe, have been placed on a “Burn Advisory” until further notice.

Grundy County’s Emergency Manager, Glen Briggs, posted a statement for members of the public to “use common sense” if they intend to burn. Briggs recommends waiting a few days before deciding to “burn that brush pile,” maybe less time if significant rain occurs soon.

In a few days, fireworks will be ignited, and Briggs is asking the public to use a large, flat non-flammable surface such as gravel or paved parking areas or driveways. Those shooting fireworks should have a steady supply of water, like a hose or lots of buckets, on standby.

