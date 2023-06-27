Formal charges filed agaist two Chillicothe residents after arrest on Monday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drug possession charges were filed Tuesday morning in Livingston County against two individuals arrested Monday afternoon after a law enforcement canine was used for an air sniff of a motor vehicle. Chillicothe Police made a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Washington Street Monday afternoon.

Felony charges of possession of a controlled substance were filed on 64-year-old Gary Alvin Johnson and 44-year-old Amber Rhiannon Walton, both of Chillicothe.

Following their arrests, they were taken to area jails to await the filing of formal charges, serving the warrant, and appearances in Livingston County Circuit Court.

