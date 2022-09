Obituary: Wilburn Earl McAfee

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wilburn Earl McAfee, formerly of Gallatin, died September 27, 2022, at a Cameron Nursing Home.

Wilburn is survived by a son: Earl McAfee Cameron, MO.: Six Sisters: Janet McBride, Gilman City, Erma Eli Gallatin, Mo.; Bonnie Cottrel Gilman City, Mo.; Wanda Fisher Gladston, MO.; Donna Pickering Gilman City, Mo., and Debbie Boatwright Gilman City, MO. Half-Sister Christina.

Two Brothers: Kenneth Firebaugh Excelsior Springs, MO.: Albert McAfee Gilman City, Mo.

Wilburn is preceded in death by his Parents Walter and Elsie; Sister: Judy; Brothers: Danny, Alvice, Alvin, and Delbert.