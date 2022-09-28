Grundy County Public Water Supply customers may have low water pressure or no water as work is completed

Local News September 28, 2022
Planned Water Outage
Grundy County Public Water Supply customers in the following area may experience low pressure or no water beginning at 5:00 am Thursday, September 29.  The district will be completing connections on a new water main line.
Once water is restored there will be a precautionary boil order in effect. and includes customers West of the Thompson River over to SW 80th Avenue but not including SW 80th. The North boundary is Highway WW to Highway W then north to Wolf Creek and east to the Thompson River south of Holly Lane. The southern boundary is the Grundy/Livingston County Line.
