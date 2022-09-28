Over 75 volunteer to complete Serve Trenton projects

Local News September 28, 2022September 28, 2022 KTTN News
Serve Trenton Graphic
Over 75 Serve Trenton volunteers from local and area churches came together last weekend to assist those who had projects to be done.

The group met at 8 am on Saturday and Sunday mornings at C.F. Russell Stadium for worship led by Jeremiah Hamilton, then split into teams to tackle 18 different projects.

One of the coordinators, Kevin Harris, reported projects included fixing leaking roofs, repairing wheelchair ramps and other basic home repairs. Volunteers also cleaned out gutters, and completed yard work, while other volunteers picked up trash around the stadium and in the parks.

Doctor Harris reported each host home received a gift basket, an invitation for prayer, and a welcome to find a church home. He described the event as “moving” for both the giver and the receiver. Serve Trenton functions as another platform for the Trenton church body to listen, respond, and engage with those who need a helping hand.

