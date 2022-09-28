Serve Link Home Care recognized with SHPBest award

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Serve Link Home Care Incorporated, based in Trenton, has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a Superior Performer for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible Strategic Healthcare Programs clients for 2021.

The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high-quality service to patients. The 2021 award recipients were determined by ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,500 home health providers. SHP recognizes organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the Home Health Care Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey.

Serve Link Board President Kent Peterson says Serve Link’s home health staff, leadership, and county partners “are honored to be recognized by the nation’s leading authority…as a Superior Performer.” He adds that Serve Link intends “to keep striving to meet the needs of [its] patients and [its] communities….”

Serve Link Home Care is a not-for-profit agency established in 1973. It provides home health services in 10 counties in North Central Missouri. Serve Link partners with Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan County health department nurses, Brookfield Physical Therapy, and other therapy providers to give comprehensive and local services. Serve Link has a branch office in Brookfield.