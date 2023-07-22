Obituary & Services: Waunitha May Pierce

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Waunitha May Pierce, 91, of Stanberry, MO, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at a St. Joseph, MO hospital.

She was born on October 5, 1931, in Gentry County, Missouri, the daughter of Avery Vernon and Frona (Messner) Johnson.

On May 26, 1950, she married Ralph Pierce in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2019.

Waunitha was a member of the Alanthus Grove Church of Christ and later attended the Church of Christ in Albany. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and P.E.O. Sisterhood. She enjoyed quilting, tending to her flower gardens, crossword puzzles, and researching family history.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Vernon Johnson.

Waunitha is survived by her sons, Chris (Linda) Pierce of Warrensburg, MO, Mark (Brenda) Pierce of Kansas City, MO, Dr. Dan (Shirley) Pierce of Columbia, MO, and Bob (Tonya) Pierce of Stanberry, MO; grandchildren, Nakia, May, Justin, Brent (Andrea) Pierce, Stacy (Ryan) Calhoun, Kristen (Andrew) Camp, Jessica (Ruben) Oyervides, and Trevor Luke; sisters, Beverly (Clarence) Cogdill and Vonda Gard; great-grandchildren, Logan, Merrick, Aria, and Kyran Oyervides, Rae, Capri, Ezra, and Cedar Camp, Bryce Jennings, Avery Calhoun, Olivia, Everly, and Jaelyn Pierce; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Roberson Funeral Home in Stanberry, MO. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jennings Cemetery and/or Black Oak School Museum, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

