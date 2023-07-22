Obituary & Services: Lettie Lee Weis

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lettie Lee Weis, age 86, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on July 21, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri.

Lettie was born the daughter of C. Cecil and Erma (Horst) Fitzwater on April 2, 1937, in Nelson, Nebraska. When she was young, the family moved to Malvern, Iowa. When Lettie was an 8th grader, they moved to Braymer where she spent the rest of her life. She attended school at Braymer C-4 and loved to play basketball while in high school. She was pretty good at it, too. One year she lacked only one point from scoring half of all the points scored by the team that year.

She was united in marriage to Virgil Leroy Weis on January 15, 1955, in Kingston, Missouri. Lettie and Virgil were married for 64 years until his passing in 2019. To this union, three children were born. Lettie was a homemaker as well as working alongside Virgil while milking on the dairy farm. After retiring from the dairy business, they continued to farm. Lettie could do just about anything there was to do on the farm. She also worked at the Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer as a nurse’s aide. She and Virgil also worked together as janitors at the Braymer School for several years.

The sun rose and set on her grandkids. They were her world. Lettie enjoyed sewing and made a lot of quilts, giving many away to relatives.

Lettie is survived by one daughter, Brinda Prichard and her husband Paul, of rural Hamilton, Missouri; one son, Chad Weis, of Greenridge, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Kerry Glittenberg, of Rowlett, Texas; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by three brothers, Don, Larry, and Toby Fitzwater; a sister, Betty Fitzwater; and several nieces and nephews.

Lettie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil; and one son, Scott Weis; two brothers, Bill and Ronnie Fitzwater; three infant sisters; five nephews, and one niece.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home in Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

