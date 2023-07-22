Obituary & Services: Barbara June Utley

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Barbara June Utley, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Barbara was born the daughter of Clyde Ross and Delia Catherine (Ireland) Spainhour on March 13, 1935, in Livingston County, Missouri. She attended school in Laredo, Missouri. On June 17, 1952, she was united in marriage to Earl Wayne Utley in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2023. Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family. She loved cooking, camping, fishing, crocheting, and embroidery, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie Harding and husband Raymond, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Katherine Litzelman and husband Henry, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one son, Clyde Wayne Utley and significant other Patricia Allen, of Elkland, Missouri; six grandchildren, Tonya Perry and husband John, of Braymer, Missouri, Curtis Litzelman of Columbia, Missouri, Angie Lauhoff and husband Darren, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Jeff Harding and wife Mary, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Andrea Leakey and husband Nick, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Tammara Utley of California; several great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was also survived by one brother, Eugene Spainhour, and wife Judy, of Wheeling, Missouri; three brothers-in-law, Ray Utley and wife Tomme of St. Joseph, Missouri, Roy Utley and wife Jeanne of Bethel, Ohio, and Richard Utley of Wheeling, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Faulds and husband Hugh of Kansas City, Missouri, and Pearl Gipson and husband Bill of Huntsville, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Wayne Utley; one grandson, Christopher Utley; three brothers, Emory Spainhour, Donald Spainhour, and Forrest Spainhour; an infant brother, Claude Spainhour; and three sisters, Edna Nettles, Thelma Marie Sizemore, and Linda Shannon.

Graveside services will be held at Wheeling Cemetery in Wheeling, Missouri, on Saturday, August 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeling Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

