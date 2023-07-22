Obituary & Services: Janetta Faye Parks

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Janetta Faye Parks, a woman of kindness, generosity, and selflessness, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2023, at Indian Hills Nursing Home in Chillicothe, Missouri. Born on October 21, 1935, in Rural Bogard, Missouri, to John Anthony and Dora Elvina (Humphreys) Wooden, Janetta lived a life filled with love, joy, and service to others.

On September 16, 1951, she married the love of her life, Darrell Dean Parks, in Carroll County, and they were blessed with two children, Sherry Ann and Randall Dean. She attended school at Oak Hill and Tina High School. Janetta had worked at Whittaker Cable in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Glove Factory in Chillicothe, and later for the Chillicothe School District in the Dietary Department. Janetta also helped her husband with custodial duties at the school.

In her younger years, Janetta was a member of the Coloma Baptist Church and had been a long-standing member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was well respected and loved by her community, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Janetta’s love for life was evident in her hobbies. She had a special fondness for making, eating, and sharing Christmas candy. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed watching wildlife, and took pleasure in feeding the birds. Janetta also had a green thumb and could grow spectacular houseplants including African Violets.

However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Janetta adored her grandson, Jamie Allen, who passed away in 2009; her granddaughter, Shelly Allred of Mooresville, Missouri; and her six great-grandchildren, Clayton, Cassidy, Jeffery, Anna, Rebecca, and Carter. She was also blessed with seven great-great-grandchildren, Wesley, Isabella, Chase, Riot, Joanne, Jolene, and Raelynn. Her face would light up at the sight of them, and she cherished every moment she spent with them.

Janetta is also survived by her children, Sherry Ann Zullig, and her husband Larry, and Randall Dean Parks, all residing in Chillicothe, Missouri; her aunt, Marguerite Wooden of Carrollton, Missouri; her sister-in-law, Wanda Wooden of Windsor, Colorado; and her granddaughter-in-law, Jill Allen of Chillicothe, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora Wooden; her husband, Darrell Dean Parks; her brother, John Dale Wooden; and her grandson, Jamie Allen.

Janetta Faye Parks was a woman of remarkable character, whose kindness and selflessness touched the lives of all who knew her. Her generous spirit and loving heart will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on in the lives of those she loved and served.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Highview Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri, with Tom Parks officiating.

Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution, the family respectfully asks you to consider Three Rivers Hospice. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

