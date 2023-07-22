Obituary & Services: Debra L. (Hundley) Acree

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Debra L. (Hundley) Acree, 75, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in her home under the care of her family.

Debra was born on November 5, 1947, to parents Baxtor Daniel Handley and Lydia Grace Marshall. She graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1965, then worked at J.C. Penney as a manager of the Ladies’ department before becoming a Dental Tech for several years. She married Glen Clifton Acree on August 12, 1999, in Eureka Springs, AR. She was a member of Lighthouse Church of God in White Cloud, Kansas.

Debra enjoyed traveling to White Cloud to attend church, singing, rescuing animals, and going to Jamesport to shop.

Debra is survived by her husband, Cliff Acree; son, Ron (Carol) Greener of Chula, Missouri; a brother, Otis Hundley and Judi of Chillicothe; and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Margaret Francis.

Services for Debra are on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Heritage Funeral Home of Chillicothe, with a visitation before 12:30 p.m.

Memorials in honor of Debra can be made out to Shirkey Hospice of Richmond, Missouri, or can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington Street, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

