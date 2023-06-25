Obituary & Services: Thelma Jean (Trump) Moore

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Thelma Jean Moore, 93, of Sedalia, Missouri, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Thelma was born on September 25, 1929, in Modena, Missouri to Ed and Jewell (Hubbard) Trump, who preceded her in death.

Thelma grew up on farms in Grundy and Mercer County until she married Lowell Dean Moore on June 4, 1950, in Trenton. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage until his death in 2022. Thelma and Lowell had 4 children.

She is survived by a son, Charles Lowell Moore, and his wife Shelley of Mineola, Texas, and a daughter, Ramona Carolyn Moore of Sedalia, Mo. Also, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and 6 remaining siblings.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Daniel Lee at birth in 1951, and David Neal in 2021, and a daughter-in-law, Sheri L. (Vansell) Moore in 2008 preceding her death.

Also, brothers, Junyer Trump, Wallace Trump, Leon Trump, and Carl Trump, all of Trenton, Mo., and 1 sister, Carolyn (Trump) Walker of Osage Beach, Mo.

Through the years, she faithfully worked alongside her husband as they pastored rural churches throughout Missouri. She was a Sunday School teacher, Missionettes leader, Women’s Ministries leader, and custodian through 60 years of ministry. In their later years, she and Lowell did volunteer work, remodeling and working on churches and ministries in the Assemblies of God denomination.

She was a homemaker, pastor’s wife, school cook, and in later years did elderly caregiving.

She was a great support to her daughter, Ramona in pastoring her current church family, Slater A/G in Slater, MO, where she and Lowell had pastored for several years. She loved to exercise, cook, read, enjoyed her wrens and flowers, being with her family, extended family and friends, and her church family.

Services for her will be on Friday, June 30 at First Assembly of God Church, Trenton, Mo. 10 a.m. visitation and 11 a.m. service. Graveside services will be held afterward at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton.

