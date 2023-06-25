Galt Community Fair is July 6th through 9th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Galt Community Fair is scheduled for July 6th through 9th with activities for everyone

The Galt Fire Protection District Ladies Auxiliary will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, and sides on the evening of July 6th at the fire station from 5 until 8 pm.

4H and FFA exhibits, quilts, crafts, floral arrangements, and garden items will be entered at the Galt Fire Station by 10 am on July 7th.

A street dance will be held on July 7th from 7 until 10 pm with Jayson Orr and Shop Band to perform.

Street contests are planned for the morning of July 8th at 10 am. Kiddie and regular parades are on the evening of July 8th. Entries in the regular parade are to be in line for judging at 5:30 at the ballpark. The parade begins at 6. Entries in the kiddie parade are to be in line for judging at 5:45 at the bank building.

Another street dance is on the night of July 8th from 6:30 until 11 pm with the band Riker performing.

Fireworks are scheduled for the night of July 8th at 10 pm in Galt, followed by drawings.

The Galt Community Fair also includes a Prince and Princess contest.

Vendor booths are planned for both July 7th and 8th at the Galt Community Fair. There also are to be inflatables.

A lunchroom is to have a full menu beginning at 11 am the mornings of July 7th and 8th. It’s to be closed during the parade.

The Galt Community Fair concludes with a community church service at 9:30 am on the morning of July 9th at the park. Those attending are to bring lawn chairs.

Related