Obituary & Services: Shirley Maxine Hughes

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Shirley Maxine Hughes, 86, Jamesport, MO passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at a Kansas City, MO hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the First Baptist Church, Jamesport, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. Burial will follow in Brassfield Cemetery, Chillicothe, MO.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Shirley Hughes Memorial Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 503 S. Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648.

Related