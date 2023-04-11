Four from Iowa injured in Gentry County crash

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Four people from Eagle Grove, Iowa were injured, including one seriously, in a single-vehicle accident on Monday morning in Gentry County.

Forty-year-old Carlos Lopez received serious injuries and three others, including the driver, 22-year-old Hermelindo Zecena, a passenger, 20-year-old Victor Zopiyactil, and another passenger, 26-year-old Ariel Lopez, all received minor injuries, and were taken by emergency medical services to Mosiac Life Care in Albany.

The van was westbound on Route Z when it crossed the centerline, the driver over-corrected causing the van to overturn, come back onto the road, and come to rest on its wheels.

Extensive damage was reported for the vehicle in the accident two miles west of Berlin, Missouri. Each was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, King City Fire Department, and Grand River EMS.

Related