Obituary & Services: Max Shaffer

Max Shaffer was born January 19, 1928, in Mercer County, Missouri to the late Vernon and Sylvia Rogers Shaffer. He went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton Missouri surrounded by his loving family at the age of 95.

Max graduated from Ravannna High School in 1946 where he played basketball and met his future bride, Lelia Marie Wright. Max and Lelia were married on June 26, 1954. They were blessed with nearly 69 years of happy married life together and two wonderful sons.

Max tried his hand in the wheat field after graduation and quickly decided that he did not want to pursue it as a career. He returned to farming with his Father and then later with his sons. Max especially enjoyed his black Angus cattle.

Max served on the Morgan and Ravanna Township Boards. In 1972 and 1975 he received the Outstanding Achievement Award for Mercer County from the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City Kansas and the University of Missouri Farm Management Program. In 1999 Max received the Goodyear/NACD Conservation Award for outstanding accomplishments in Resource Conservation. He also received the Mercer County Soil Water Conservation District Cooperator of the Year in 1999.

Max is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Sylvia Shaffer, his brother James LeRoy, his sisters Mildred Weaver and Mary Lou Fullerton, and nieces Karen Rockhold, Greg Weaver, and Allan Coon.

Max is survived by his wife, Lelia, of the home; his two sons, James Tracy (Kathy) and Terry Linn (Debi); three grandchildren Jed (Johnnie), Lacey (Derek), and Cheyenne (Ryan). He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. Max is survived by one sister Carol Cox and her son Christopher (Sarah) and their two children. Max is also survived by nieces; Marsha Hobbs (Dee), Jackie Delameter, Linda Cribb, and Connie Peterson. He enjoyed lots of friends and associates throughout the county over his 95 years of life.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Ravanna Cemetery, Ravanna, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Underwood Cemetery to honor Max’s parents and brother in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

