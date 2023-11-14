Obituary & Services: Shirley Jean Tye

S hirley Jean Tye, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin, Missouri.

Shirley was born the daughter of Arthur C. and Viola A. (Neis) Clowdis on September 13, 1935, on a farm in Livingston County, Missouri, just south of Chula. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia. On August 28, 1955, she was united in marriage to Bill Tye in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Shirley spent over 20 years of her life as a Head Start teacher, and before that, she was employed as a University of Missouri Extension agent and a home economics teacher. She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Having grown up on the farm, she truly enjoyed being outdoors. She was a 4-H leader for over 20 years where she taught cooking and sewing. She loved all people, especially her family.

Survivors include her two daughters, Jan Humphrey and husband, Dr. Stan, of Gallatin, Missouri, and Sharon Lawless and husband, Kelly, of Osage City, Kansas; and one son, Randy Tye, of Springfield, Missouri; five grandchildren, Dr. Jacob Humphrey and wife, Erin, of Gallatin, Missouri, Tye Speer and husband, Brady, of Gallatin, Missouri, Julie Smith and husband, Justin, of St. Louis, Missouri, Jacquelyn Lawless of Kansas City, Missouri and John Lawless and wife, Marija, of Holton, Kansas; and ten great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Stella, Charlie, Jameson, Liam, Colin, Patrick, Owen, Arabella and Chloe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her parents, and her sister, Anna Marie Gates.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., one hour before service. Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to House of Prayer, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.