Obituary: Nancy Jean (Christman) Hisel

Nancy Jean (Christman) Hisel – age 76, a resident of Quail Run Health Care Center in Cameron, MO, and former resident of Chillicothe, MO, and Braymer, MO passed away Sunday morning, November 12, 2023.

Nancy was born on January 5, 1947, the daughter of Billy Dean and Leota Mildred (Jones) Christman in Braymer, MO. She married Robert Baker and to this union, two children were born. Later she married Melvin Hisel and he preceded her in death. She was full of life and will be dearly missed by her family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin Hisel; her longtime companion, Larry Goff and son-in-law, Charles Woods. She is survived by her children, Donald Baker (Janet) of Cameron, MO, and Karen Woods of Chillicothe, MO; four grandchildren, Heather, John, Shandell, and Donya; and five great-grandchildren, Aaryia, Creed, Charlie, Alyssa, and Donnie.



No services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.