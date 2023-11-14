Obituary & Services: George Alvin Poe

George Alvin Poe, 72, Blue Springs, MO passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at an Independence, MO hospital.

He was born on May 4, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri the son of Edward William and Betty Jean (Bartlet) Poe.

On March 20, 1970, he married Martha Louise Robinson in Mercer, MO. She survives of the home.

George was a graduate of Northeast High School in Kansas City, MO, and worked for Armco Steel. He was raised in the 7th Day Adventist Church and was a member of the Blue Springs Elks Club, Greater Kansas City Hog Chapter, and Union Steward of Armco Steel. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, fishing, and woodworking.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by his son, Edward (Wendy) Poe, Ravanna, MO; grandchildren, Jacob and Alex Poe, Steven Langille; brother, John Poe, Raymore, MO and mother, Betty Jean Poe.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 16 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Wilder Cemetery, Mercer, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.