Obituary & Services: Dennison “Denny” Lightner

Dennison “Denny” Lightner, age 75, a resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at his residence in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Denny was born the son of William and Mary (Braden) Lightner on July 16, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On August 29, 1970, he was united in marriage to Joyce Kleoppel, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norborne, Missouri. She survives of the home. He was a member of the Missouri National Guard and St. Columban Knights of Columbus. While he resided in Chillicothe, he owned Lightner Insurance Agency. In 1991, Denny moved his family to Sedalia, Missouri, where he worked as a Premium Auditor for EMC Insurance until 2016. He enjoyed golf, and playing cards, and coached many children’s sports teams. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals, and the Mizzou Tigers. He especially loved family time.



Survivors include his wife, Joyce, of the home; one son, Shane Lightner and wife, Heather, of Bonner Springs, Kansas; two daughters, Shannen Merrick and husband, Aaron, of Lenexa, Kansas, and Shauna Cecil and husband, Bryon, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Caden, Cohen and Cami Merrick, Sam, Olivia and Lucas Lightner, Rosie, Calvin and Braden Cecil; one brother, Robert Lightner and wife, Phyllis, of Stillwell, Kansas; two sisters, Pamela Bruce, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Janet Kesler, of Muncie, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers-in-law Jeff Kesler and Steve Bruce.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary and Tribute Time will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., with visitation to follow until 6:30 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and/or Sacred Heart School, Sedalia, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.