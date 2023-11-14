Obituary: Byron Harris Cagle

Byron Harris Cagle, aged 87, a long-time resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, located in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Born to Harris and Pearl (Clark) Cagle on September 23, 1936, in Fowler, Kansas, Byron served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1960. He married Lynna (Sturdevant) Dowell on October 14, 1980, in Trenton, Missouri. Sadly, Lynna passed away on December 18, 2022.

Throughout most of his life, Byron worked as a truck driver. His interests included fishing, woodworking, and watching NASCAR races.

He leaves behind a legacy through his family, including one grandson, Gary Dowell (Jessica) of Lathrop, Missouri; one stepson, Kenny Dowell (Carolyn) of Milan, Missouri; five additional grandchildren – Charlie Dowell (Sonya), Cali Bachman (Ernest), Justin Dowell (Sarah), Alyssa Dowell (Andy), Crissia White (John); and sixteen great-grandchildren. Byron was predeceased by his parents, his wife Lynna, his brother Wayne Cagle, and his sister Loris Marshall.