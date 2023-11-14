North Central Missouri Fair relocation discussed at Trenton Economic Development Committee

The Trenton Economic Development Committee convened Monday evening for a meeting. A key agenda item was the possible relocation of the North Central Missouri Fair, discussed with Fair Board member Teri Batson.

Mayor Jackie Soptic emphasized the need for collaborative efforts in addressing the fair’s potential move. She highlighted that the Fair Board should not be expected to resolve this issue independently and that involvement from other organizations is crucial. Further meetings are planned to delve deeper into this matter.

Batson mentioned that the Fair Board has an upcoming annual meeting on Thursday night. This meeting will provide an opportunity for members to compile a “wish list,” reflecting their needs and expectations in the event of a relocation.