Obituary & Services: Nancy (Everly) Robertson

Nancy (Everly) Robertson of Liberty, Missouri passed away on October 6th, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. Nancy was born on September 23rd, 1936, in Coffey, Missouri to Kermit and Vernal (Courter) Everly. Nancy attended school at Gallatin High School and graduated in 1954. She married Robert Lee Robertson and they had three children Danny, Donna, and David.

Nancy spent many years as a busy housewife, sports mom, chocolate chip cookie baker, banker, car wash business owner, co-owner, and builder of L&N Homes, and she had a lady’s shoe business in Dallas.

Nancy spent a lot of years getting to know many friends in the Gallatin area. She was often busy hosting bridge with all the ladies and golfing at the country club. In her final years, she kept busy working as much as she could in the Liberty area and loved visiting with customers; trying to sell whatever she was “promoting” for the day. Whether it be memberships for Sears or a fun holiday cake, a pie, or a new flavor of chip, maybe the fish of the month. Two things were very certain, you didn’t come back on “her” cart for seconds and you better have some time to stand around and gab! She had the “gift of gab”, and she never-ever met a stranger! You always knew when you visited her home there would be plenty of whatever she had been promoting in the freezer waiting on you-just to show how good it was! It’s funny how many holiday home-cooked meals turned into comments from her, “well, I did open the package”.

Nancy loved sitting on the front porch watching the cars and neighbors go by and keeping up with the neighborhood. She loved watching the school bus every morning and afternoon, always waving at the walkers, joggers, and mommas pushing their babies in their carriers. It was not uncommon for homemade cookies or chips to be left for the mail lady or the trash collectors. She wanted all of them to know that she appreciated them. Many knew her from seeing her mow her grass every week, never mind that it could be 100 or even 32 degrees outside, if it needed mowing, she was doing it. She was also known as the lady who would be picking up the acorns in the yard with the shop vac.

Nancy leaves behind her son David and daughter-in-law Terry, grandchildren; Wendi, Blake, Courtney, and Brittany and great-grandchildren; Lennox, Morgan, Kasen, Dylan, Sophie, Aiden, Ava, other extended family members, and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, her daughter Donna, and her son Danny.

She will be sadly missed by all who were so blessed to know her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.