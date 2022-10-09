Obituary & Services: Larry Lee Emig

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Larry Lee Emig, 79, Eagleville, MO passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home.

He was born to Darlene (Lantz) and Gerald Emig on July 9, 1943. Larry was the second oldest of 7 children.

When Larry was born the family lived two miles Southeast of Kellerton, Iowa. Later the family moved Northwest of Lamoni, Iowa. After he finished the 8th grade Larry started working at a packing house in Lamoni.

In 1961 Larry enlisted in the Navy and was sent to San Diego for six weeks of boot camp. He came home for Christmas after boot camp and then immediately returned to his assigned ship, the USS Wilkinson.

During Larry’s time in the Navy, he spent time around Vietnam during the Vietnam war, Laos, Iceland, and even Jamaica. Larry’s ship was sent, by President Kennedy, to the Panama Canal during the Cuban Missile crisis. Larry actually received his GED during the time the ship was traveling through the Panama Canal. It was a 2-3 hour test and lasted the duration of passing through the canal.

When President Kennedy was assassinated, the USS Wilkinson was sent to the mouth of the Boston Harbor and participated in the 21-gun salute for Kennedy’s memorial as the processional went by on land.

After Larry was honorably discharged from the Navy he came to the Eagleville, Missouri area. One of Larry’s many jobs when he first came to Eagleville was picking up milk from the area dairy farmers. He would deliver the milk to Creston, Iowa if it was to be made into butter or to Maryville, Missouri if the milk was to be made into cheese.

During this time Larry also helped out Charles and Cleora Briggs at their store. It was during this time Charles Briggs took Larry to the farm of Ronald and Wilma Slaughter and introduced him to a young lady milking cows in the barn. According to Larry, she was a pretty young thing dressed in shorts, gum boots, and covered in manure. Larry, Carol, along with Charles and Cleora, went to the square dance that night, and Larry and Carol were married six weeks later. To this union, Larry and Carol were blessed with Kirk Alan and Kerri Sue.

In the early years, square dancing was a favorite activity. Larry and Carol were accompanied to the square dances by their kids, Kirk and Kerri, as well as Carol’s parents Ronald and Wilma.

Larry always tried being involved in his community and was even Mayor of Eagleville for a time as well as a council member several times over the years, including at the time of his death. Larry helped set up and run the first state-approved ambulance for the State of Missouri for North Harrison. Larry was a driver and EMT and Carol would be at the house with the kids answering the phone and communicating with Larry on the CB radio. During this time Larry also helped out at Boggess’s funeral home and obtained his certification as a funeral director.

What Larry didn’t see of the world in the Navy he could see through his lifelong career as a truck driver. He has been to all 50 states and all the provinces in Canada. Larry spent time driving a truck for Keith Vanzant, Rex Smith, and National Carriers with Larry Reno and worked for Jimmy Dean for 20 years.

Larry has fond memories of his early trucking career with his daughter Kerri, and her potty seat, accompanying him on short trips. Later in his career when Larry worked for Jimmy Dean he was able to meet Jimmy Dean during many Christmas parties. Larry loved when Jimmy Dean would say that his employees didn’t work FOR him but everyone worked WITH him and he treated his employees as such. During his tenure with Jimmy Dean, Larry received many awards for safety. Most notably his award for driving just under 3 million miles accident-free.

After retirement from Jimmy Dean, Larry built his own BBQ trailer, the Hickory Pit BBQ. He would travel to Grant City, Missouri, Creston, Iowa, and Bethany, Missouri Hy-Vees to set up and sell his sandwiches and ribs. After each stop at a Hy-Vee, he replenished his supply with USDA beef from Hy-Vee. Larry also spent a few years at the Northwest Missouri State Fair, as well as at King & Foster Sales.

Larry’s life-long love for truck driving started calling and he purchased his own semi and became his own “boss.” Larry finally hung up his truck keys in 2010 due to his health. But that didn’t stop Larry from being active. He would spend many hours in his garden, going to produce sales and selling his produce. Larry also spent many, many hours assisting his son, Kirk, and his grandsons Blake and Brett on the farm. It was an odd day that grandpa and his pup didn’t make a trip to keep an eye on what farm work was being done.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Kirk, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Emig; his daughter, Kerri; grandchildren, Kyla (Alex) Berry, Kadie (Brenton) Wagner, Blake Emig (Tahler), Brett Emig, Amelia Emig, and Clara Emig; his great-grandchildren Wiley, Quinn, Saige, Kylan, Huxley, and baby girl Wagner due in December and his constant companion, alert dog and best friend, Penny.

Larry is further survived by his brother, Gary (Linda) Emig; sisters, Darla (Don) Brown, and Karyn Graham; brother-in-law, Don Hardesty; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Eddie and Jeannie Hale, Sharol and Joe Campbell and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

There to greet Larry in his eternal peace are his mother and father, Gerald and Darlene Emig; mother and father-in-law, Ronald and Wilma Slaughter; sister, Donna Hardesty; brothers, Jerry and Rodney Emig; brother-in-law, Robert Graham; nephews, Jim and Randy Campbell and great nephew, Brian Boger.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 10 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery and/or Harrison County Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.