Obituary & Services: Marcia C. (Hamilton) Whitney

Marcia Whitney, a 43-year-old Jamesport, MO resident, passed away at 11:59 p.m., June 14, 2023, after a brief battle with acute Leukemia.

Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from the service conclusion until 5:00 p.m. She is to be cremated following the services. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to Global Education Philanthropists to battle child abuse and human trafficking.

Marcia C Whitney was born January 9, 1980, the child of Rob and Cindy (Tanner) Hamilton. On September 26, 2002, she was united in marriage to Nick Whitney in Salt Lake City, UT. Marcia was the president of the Utah State University Swing dance team. She loved all styles of dancing and was a wonderful musician and singer. She was known as an adrenaline junky and loved being outside swimming, motorcycling, and all things outside. Marcia worked as an event coordinator and was the type of person that was instantly friends with strangers.

Surviving relatives include her husband Nick, children Emma Skye and Rick Eli Whitney, parents Rob and Cindy Hamilton of Smithfield, UT, twin brother Jay Hamilton and his wife Mary, sisters Holly Hamilton, and Heather Stevens, and husband Travis, and brothers Carson Hamilton, Dillon Hamilton and wife Kashlie, and Brandon Hamilton.

