Gilman City Fair Swine Show results

Results have been announced for the Gilman City Fair Swine Show from Friday, June 16, 2023.

Supreme Grand Champion Boar, Kala Piatt, Cameron, MO

Supreme Reserve Champion Boar, Bailey Miller, Hamilton, MO

Supreme Grand Champion Gilt, Emmy Holloway, Bethany, MO

Supreme Reserve Champion Gilt, Brock Windham, Maysville, MO

Supreme Grand Champion Market Animal, Ryker Blackford, Pickering, MO

Reserve Supreme Champion Market Animal, Calin Baldwin, Conception Junction, MO

Junior Showmanship, Hunter Tait, Maysville, MO

Senior Showmanship, Brock Windham, Maysville, MO

