MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 19, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 19-25.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route T – CLOSED for permit/utility work from Route K to County Road 398, June 19, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through December 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), northbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard, through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route V – Permit/utility work from Parker Road to the Platte County line, through early July.

U.S. Route 169 – Pavement repair from Pear Street to Picket Road, June 20-22

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston, through November 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton, through early August. (Contractor: Capitol Paving and Construction LLC.)

S. Route 36 – CLOSED beneath the Route 13 bridge for new bridge girder placement:

Westbound: 7 p.m. June 12 – 7 a.m. June 13

Eastbound: 7 p.m. June 13 – 7 a.m. June 14

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65 through mid-June.

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge through mid-July.

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through September.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through September.

Route FF – CLOSED for pothole patching, June 20-23, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)*2

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clark Branch Bridge through mid-October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

DeKalb County

Route A – Pothole patching, June 19-23

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to Route J (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Walnut Fork Bridge, through August. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC.)

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Brushy Creek Bridge, through October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) *2

Route EE – Pothole patching from Route T to Route P, June 20-25

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the No Creek Bridge, northeast of Trenton, through July. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through late June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Yellow Creek, 1 mile west of Missouri Route 111, through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from Route J to U.S. Route 169 (Nodaway County) through mid-August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Morehouse Street to 370th Street, June 22, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route AA to U.S. Route 136, June 20, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route YY to U.S. Route 136, June 21, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 190th Street, June 22, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge for repairs through June.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company) *2

Worth County

Routes W, F & D – Pothole patching, June 20-23

