Obituary & Services: Jerry W. Stevenson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jerry W. Stevenson, age 79 of Turney, MO passed away Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at his home in Turney.

Jerry was born on December 13, 1943, the son of Claude Arthur and Ruby Violet (Budd) Stevenson in rural Clay County on the family farm. He was a 1962 graduate of Liberty High School. He married the love of his life, Donna Taylor on December 6th, 1963, at Providence Baptist Church.

Jerry worked for Greyhound Bus Lines in sales before owning Stevenson Pallet Service for 30 years. Jerry and Donna moved from Liberty to Turney in 1991. Family was everything to Jerry and he enjoyed teaching them to hunt and fish, especially his grandchildren. Jerry also enjoyed hunting ducks, deer, and turkey and fishing. He also enjoyed coon hunting when he was younger.

Jerry was one of a kind and would do anything for anybody. Family gatherings were joyful for him and he enjoyed road trips, fishing trips to Minnesota, and sightseeing. Jerry was also very fond of his dogs. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Dennis “Butch” Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Donna Stevenson of the home; sons, Christopher Stevenson (Connie) of Liberty, MO, Rick Stevenson (Belinda) of Blue Springs, MO, and Michael Stevenson (Leslie) of Pleasant Valley, MO; grandchildren, Skyler Stevenson of Lee’s Summit, MO, Jade Long (BK) of Raytown, MO, Shelby Welton (Clifton) of Harrisonville, MO, Britney Cindrich of Blue Springs, MO, Adam Whitham of Liberty, MO, Colby Oberbroeckling of Kansas City, MO, and Laci Oberbroeckling of Las Vegas, NV; great-grandchildren, Reed, Warren and Jasper; siblings, Linda Moore (James) of Kansas City, MO, Marvin Stevenson (Brenda) of Kidder, MO, and Eldon Stevenson (Sandy) of Breckenridge, MO; other extended family members also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Department of Conservation in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery (12206 N. Stark Ave, Kansas City, MO 64167). The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

Related