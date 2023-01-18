Obituary & Services: Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell, 88, a longtime resident of Lathrop, MO, passed peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg, MO. Her death followed a diagnosis of cancer six days prior.

Judy was born June 29, 1934, in Holt, Missouri, the younger of two children of Cecil and Katherine (Powell) Bogart. She graduated from Lathrop High School in 1952. Judy was united in marriage to Chester “Sonny” Norvell on January 3, 1954, and they were blessed with two children, Cathy and Robert.

Judy spent 20 years in the Accounting department for the Koger Grocery Stores Warehouse in North Kansas City until it closed in 1973. She was always an active support in the Lathrop community and schools and especially enjoyed membership in the Lathrop Antique Car, Tractor, and Engine Association. She helped establish Bingo at the Antique Club 32 years ago and spent every Tuesday night volunteering there. Judy and Sonny were well-known for greeting folks arriving in Lathrop with their spectacular Christmas displays at their home each year. Judy was a true friend to many, always offering to help, chauffeur, or run an errand to make other lives better. She will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents and Sonny, Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Norvell, and brother, Kenneth Bogart.

Survivors include her son, Robert Norvell; niece, Cheryl McNeal; nephew, Terry Bogart; sister-in-law, Barbara Bogart; and cousin, Beverly Odor; as well as many, many friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, January 18, at the Lathrop Antique Showgrounds Church, Lathrop, MO. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, January 19, at Lathrop Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lathrop Antique Car, Tractor, and Engine Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop.

Related