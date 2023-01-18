Obituary & Services: David Doctorian

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

David Doctorian, 88, of Macon, MO died peacefully on Jan. 12, 2023. Throughout his extraordinary life, David was an immigrant, educator, ordained minister, state senator, and farmer who served God, his family, and his country with tremendous energy and purpose. After suffering a severe stroke in 2016, his wife Phyllis faithfully cared for him at home where he was surrounded by family and life on the farm.

David was born in Tyre, Lebanon on November 9, 1934, to Mary and Paul Doctorian, who fled Armenia as children to escape the genocide against Christians by the Ottoman Empire. He and his five siblings lived in the poverty-stricken Armenian Christian Quarter of Jerusalem. Unable to afford school, David dropped out at age twelve and shined shoes to pay for a tutor. At 15, he won a scholarship to the Melkonian Educational Institute in Cyprus, a boarding school for children of Armenian refugees.

His dream of studying in the United States came true in 1954 when he was offered a work scholarship at God’s Bible School in Cincinnati, OH. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree in Education at Azusa Pacific University, then accepted a high school teaching position in north Missouri. A teacher by day, and a student by night, he earned both a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master’s in History from Kirksville State Teachers College (Truman State University).

At church one Sunday, he met Phyllis Taylor and they married on August 12, 1959. Over the next 20 years, David taught American history, civics, French, world history, and philosophy at South Shelby High School, then at Moberly Area Community College. He earned a Master’s in political science from the University of Missouri in 1973, completing his doctoral coursework there in 1976.

While researching his dissertation in political science, he was invited to run for the Missouri Senate’s 28th District and won, a seat he held for the next fourteen years 1977 to 1991. During this time, he and Phyllis were raising their four children on their farm near Macon. In 1974, David was asked to fill in at Plevna Christian Church in Knox County after their minister left. Three Sundays later, David was invited to be their full-time minister. David served the congregation for forty years, retiring in 2014.

In 2011, he published his memoir, “My Life Journey: From the Streets of Jerusalem to the Halls of the Missouri Senate” as a gift to his children, grandchildren, and extended family. He described the day he became a U.S. citizen in 1963 as one of the proudest days of his life. David possessed an immigrant’s optimism: “So far, so good,” he often said at the end of the day, “Let’s see what tomorrow will bring.” David consistently exhibited an attitude of thankfulness, finding a reason to be thankful regardless of the circumstance.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis, daughters Sherry Doctorian (Tim Hayden) of Jefferson City, MO, Sonya Doctorian of Lafayette, CO, Susan Kyrillos (Joe) of Middletown, NJ, and son, David Shain (Lydia) of Macon, MO, five precious grandchildren: Max Kyrillos, Georgia Kyrillos, Elayna Doctorian, Evan Doctorian, and Josie Doctorian Hayden, sisters Angela Der-Yeghiayan of LaVerne, CA, and Sela Ekmekjian (John) of Pasadena, CA, sisters in law; Mary Doctorian of LaVerne, CA, Naomi Doctorian of Pasadena, CA, Seta Doctorian of Columbia, MO, brother-in-law Garry Taylor (Linda) of Greentop, MO and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Macon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4-7 pm, at the church. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David Doctorian Memorial Scholarship Fund (make check payable to Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home, 301 N Rubey, Macon, MO 63552). Arrangements are under the direction of the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon.

Related