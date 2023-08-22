Obituary & Services: Jerol Lee “Jerry” Pirtle

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jerol Lee “Jerry” Pirtle – age 82 of Lathrop, MO passed away Monday morning, August 21, 2023, at Laurel of Norterre in Liberty, Missouri. Jerry was born on April 15, 1941, the son of Claude and Jane (Fyfe) Pirtle in Lockwood, MO. He was a graduate of Lockwood High School. Jerry grew up in the Church of God and was baptized in 1964. He married Fonda Duncan on September 7, 1962. They made their home and raised a family in Lathrop. Jerry retired from Hallmark Cards after over 35 years as a press operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and running his dogs. Jerry will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Fonda Pirtle, and siblings, Jewell Dean Zagorach and Jim Pirtle. He is survived by his children, Kristi Chaney (Rusty) of Lathrop, MO, and Justin Pirtle (Christina) of Athens, Greece; grandchildren, Kara Norris (Jay) of Salem, MO, Kaylee St. John (Otho) of Lathrop, MO, Nicole and Lydia Pirtle of Athens, Greece; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Ava, Kadyn, Alex, Eloise, and Lucy; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Pirtle of Mt. Vernon, MO; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop Cemetery Association in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

