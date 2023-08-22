Obituary & Services: Willa Jean Estes

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Willa Jean Estes, 95, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on August 21, 2023, at StoneBridge Senior Living in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Willa was born to Earl B. and Beulah (Cooper) McCracken on October 12, 1927, in Livingston County, Missouri. She graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1945 and attended one year of nursing training in Trenton, Missouri.

A member of Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri, and the American Nurses Association, Willa worked as a nurse at Chillicothe Hospital and enjoyed sewing.

She is survived by one son, Jerry Scott, and his wife, Pam, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and several cousins. Willa was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Garry Scott.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled family visitation will take place at the same location on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Blue Mound Cemetery in Blue Mound, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of Prayer and can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

