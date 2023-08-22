Unionville Police Department issue Endangered Person Advisory for missing 62-year-old man

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Unionville Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 62-year-old man who went missing from his home at 2205 Birch St. in Unionville. The incident was reported to have occurred at 9:00 p.m. on August 21, 2023.

The missing individual is identified as Donald Couchman, a white male, age 62. Couchman is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with balding gray hair and brown eyes. The clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

The vehicle last seen at Couchman’s residence is a red 2009 Ford F250, bearing Missouri license plate number 00H4AP.

Neighbors reported hearing Couchman leave his residence around 9:00 p.m. Monday. He has not returned home since and failed to show up for a scheduled medical appointment this morning. Couchman has medical issues that require medication, adding to the urgency of locating him.

Residents are urged to keep an eye out for Couchman and to report any information related to his whereabouts to the Unionville Police Department at 660-947-3200.

