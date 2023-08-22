Grundy County’s Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled opens grant applications for fiscal year 2024

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled-Grundy County (FFDD) have announced that grant request forms for the fiscal year 2024 are now available. The organization will be accepting applications until Monday, October 2, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

Applications can be submitted either in person or by mail. For those interested in applying in person, the FFDD office is located on the first floor of the Grundy County Courthouse. Alternatively, applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 402, Trenton, MO 64683.

Individuals or organizations interested in receiving a grant application can contact Kayla Graham, the Executive Director of FFDD. She can be reached at either 660-359-7556 or 660-359-3285. Upon request, arrangements will be made to mail an application to interested parties and/or their organizations.

This initiative is part of the Senate Bill 40 program aimed at assisting developmental disability services within Grundy County.

