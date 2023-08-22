Veteran service events for September, 2023

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Veterans Service Officer will be in Trenton next month to assist with VA paperwork and answer questions.

The Veterans Service Officer will be at VFW Post 919 on September 8 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and any other VA paperwork they have. A counselor will be on call to assist with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment issues.

VA shuttle drivers are also being sought.

Anyone interested in speaking with the counselor or seeking more information on becoming a VA shuttle driver should call 660-359-2078.

