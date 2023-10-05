Obituary & Services: George McGuire

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

George McGuire, a 91-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 12:15 p.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.

Graveside Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Rural Dale Cemetery east of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to his home church, the 10th Street Baptist Church, and may be left with or mailed to Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton.

George McGuire was born September 6, 1932, in Grundy County to John Harvey and Harriet Eleanor (Haynor) McGuire. He graduated from Trenton High School and then served in the United States Army at the end of WWII. On January 14, 1955, he was united in marriage to Beatrice Fay Allen at the Trenton Nazarene Church. George retired from Grundy Electric after 30 years of service. There he started on the brush cleaning crew and then moved to being a lineman in management. He enjoyed all carpentry work and remodeled many homes for himself and other friends.

Surviving relatives include his wife Bea of the home, daughters Brenda Brown of Spickard, and Vickie (Dean) Shoots of Princeton, and a sister Sarah Elder of Trenton. Grandchildren Andy Brown, Andrea (Danny) Shobe, Rebecca (Justin) Brown, Paul Caldwell, and Brook St Onge (Wade). Great grandchildren Cora, Cole, Kendrik, and Eastin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings, Sam, Homer, and John McGuire, Ruth Veach, Nellie Hayes, Addie Broyles, Judy Billingsley, and Francis McGuire.

