Obituary & Services: Mariam Rose Norris Ratliff

Mariam Rose Norris Ratliff passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Mariam was born in Modena, MO, on November 24, 1936, to George R. Norris and India Dowler Norris. When she was a small child, the family moved to Trenton, MO.

Mariam married Elmer Ray Ratliff (Ray) on March 17, 1954. They made their home in Trenton, MO, until 1961 when they moved to Marceline, MO. She was a mother, and a homemaker, and later worked at the Marceline school cafeteria, Pischel’s Publishing Company, and Moore Company Fans. She was a member of the Marceline Baptist Church and had many friends there. In her earlier years, she was on a bowling team, and later she was a member of the Marceline Chapter of Rebekahs. Though she suffered for many years with rheumatoid arthritis, she never let it get her down. She will be lovingly remembered as a great mother and grandmother.

In 2010, Mariam moved to Forsyth, MO, to be near her daughter and son-in-law. She was a member of Forsyth Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School Class members. In May 2023, health issues caused her to move into Forsyth Rehab and Nursing Center, where she made many friends.

Mariam is survived by two children: Deborah (Debby) Dowell and husband Charles Dowell of Forsyth, MO, and Stephen (Steve) Ratliff and wife, Janis Ratliff of Kansas City. She also had six grandchildren: Fara Hill of Marceline, MO; Adam Dowell of Los Angeles, CA; Brett Dowell of Kansas City, MO; Katie Jo Harris of Houma, LA; Laura Ratliff and Stephen Ratliff, both of Kansas City, MO. She also had five step-grandchildren: Melanie Linville, Derek Malone, Jody Malone, Casey Malone, and Jessica Malone, all of Kansas City, MO. She had nine great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Vernon Norris, and his wife Pam Norris of Trenton, MO, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Martha Chandler, and brothers Leonard Norris, James Marvin Norris, Dennis Norris, and David Norris.

Visitation will be Monday, October 9, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., and services will be Tuesday, October 10, at 10:30 a.m. Both will be held at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, MO. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, MO.

