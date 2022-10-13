Obituary & Services: Fleta June Elliott

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fleta “June ” (Henning) Taylor Elliott of Browning, Mo passed away on 12 October 2022 at McLarney Manor Brookfield, Missouri.

June was born on April 26, 1934, to Alden and Gertrude (Pipes) Henning. At the age of 18 months, she was taken into the home of foster parents William and Bessie (Jones) Knifong and their children Reva and J.W. (Dub). They loved and cared for her as if she was their own. To June, they were her parents and she always called them Mother and Dad. She loved them dearly and looked up to sister Reva and brother Dub all her life.

She grew up in Sullivan and Linn County and attended country schools through 8th grade. She then attended Shelby High School in Shelby, Mo. She married Everett Taylor Sr in 1950 and together they had four children. She later married Joseph (J.D.) Elliot and they had two sons.

June lived in various places in Missouri, Iowa & Illinois before settling in Browning, Mo in 1965 where she co-owned and operated Elliott Tavern. In 1974 she went to work as a nurse’s aide at the Pershing Memorial Hospital and later at the Brookfield Life Care Nursing Center – both in Brookfield, Mo. She also worked at the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital – in Milan, Mo. She loved her work in nursing, especially caring for the elderly. She enjoyed doing things for other people and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

June was baptized on March 26, 2000, at the Browning Baptist Church. After moving to Brookfield in 2003 June became a member of Freedom Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Sherryl (Ron) Kool, three sons Michael Taylor, Thomas Elliott, and Terry Elliott, brothers Frank (Lynn) Randolph and Thomas Randolph, eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by husbands J.D. and Everett, a daughter Linda Susan Taylor, a son Everett Evans Taylor Jr. foster parents Bryan and Bessie Knifong, father Alden Henning, mother Gertrude Henning Randolph, stepfather Bennie Randolph, brothers J.W. Knifong, Dennis Randolph, Larry Leard, and sisters Reva Seckington and Mary Borrero.

The family would like to thank her family physician Dr. Essmyer, the staff/nurses/aides at McClarney Manor, and Shirkey Hospice for their care.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Funeral services for June will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at the Jenkins Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:30 PM, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to McLarney Manor or Shirkey Hospice.