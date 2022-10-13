Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for Grand Marshal of Holiday Parade

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 76th annual Chillicothe Area Chamber Holiday Parade with a theme of “Candy Land Christmas.”

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19th, and includes floats, bands, vehicles, animals, favorite characters, and, of course, Santa. The parade is organized by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce through its Parade Committee which works to keep this local tradition alive for the community.

“Hy-Vee, Sonoco, United Country Graham Agency, Liberty Utilities, McCoy Samples Mattingly Dental Clinic, Woody’s Automotive Group & Northwest Health Chillicothe are proud to sponsor the Annual Holiday Parade as part of their ongoing commitment to the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and support of community development,” said Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chamber.

“We are currently seeking nominations for Grand Marshal of this year’s parade. We ask that anyone interested in submitting a nomination do so by October 28th through the online link at tinyurl.com/2022ParadeGM or it can be called into the Chamber at 660-646-4050,” Narr said.

“Additionally, parade registration can be easily completed online at this link on the chamber website. There is an early entry deadline of Friday, November 4, 2022, so we encourage people to get entered this week,” stated Narr.

Entries can be placed in either judged or non-judged categories. All participants are asked to be creative and decorate their parade entries. Cash prizes are awarded to the top three places in each judged category. The judged categories are businesses, youth organizations, and non-profit organizations.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 660-646-4050 or [email protected] .