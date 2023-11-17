Obituary & Services: David Charles Brogan

David Charles Brogan, 70, Albany, MO, passed away Friday, November 17, 2023, at an Albany, MO hospital.

He was born on September 18, 1953, in Maryville, Missouri, the son of Lewis and Mary Ruth (Pratt) Brogan.

On June 26, 1972, he married Connie Fish in Stanberry, MO.

David grew up in Stanberry, MO, and graduated from Stanberry High School in 1971. He was a meat cutter with Hy-Vee and Cash Saver. He lived in Missouri most of his life and moved to Hawaii at retirement. He returned to Albany, Missouri, in 2000 due to illness.

David loved traveling, hunting, gun collecting, and cars.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary, and stepfather, Carl Thomas; father, Lewis; infant brother, Robert Brogan; brother, Lewis Brogan, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Bill Fish.

David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Connie Brogan, of the home; brother, Joe and Susan (Foster) Brogan, Lee’s Summit, MO; half-brother, Patrick Michael Brogan “Mike” and his children, Kaimana and Heather, Dominican Republic; brothers-in-law, Jerry Fish, St. Joseph, MO, Carl Fish, Trenton, MO, David Fish, Kirksville, MO, Charles Fish, Illinois, Chuck Fish, Albany, MO; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lewis (her son, David and daughters, Kate and Lisa), Easton, MO, Careon and Jim Thompson (their son, Shaun), Altamont, TN; nephew, Jeff Brogan (his sons, Derek, Coby, Jaryd, Bryce, and Evan Brogan); and his mother-in-law, Frances Hayes, Maryville, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 21 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.