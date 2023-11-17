New ordinance in Galt introduces reimbursement for pressure-reducing valves

Galt City Clerk, Mercedes Scobee, recently disclosed further details regarding the pressure-reducing valve ordinance approved by the Galt Board of Aldermen on November 15th.

This new ordinance outlines the procedures for installing pressure-reducing valves for Galt’s city water customers. According to the ordinance, the city will conduct water pressure tests upon request from any water user. Should the water pressure exceed 80 pounds per square inch, and the user employs a private contractor to fit a pressure-reducing valve, the City of Galt will reimburse the cost of the valve. However, reimbursement will not be provided if the city cannot test the water pressure before installation, or if the test results show the pressure to be below 80 psi.