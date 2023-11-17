Obituary & Services: Amanda “Mandy” Dawn Miller

Amanda “Mandy” Dawn Miller, 45, of Cameron passed away on November 12, 2023. Amanda was born February 12, 1978, to Edward and Vickey (Combs) Marler in Springfield, MO.

Amanda was a graduate of Savannah High School and Hillyard Technical School in radiology. Amanda worked as an MRI technician at George C. Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, IA.

Amanda is survived by her husband, Donnie of the home; 2 daughters, Kelsey Larison, Topeka, KS, and Mackenzie Larison, Dearborn, MO; 2 sons, Dawson and Cason of the home; parents Wayne & Vickey Marler, Cameron, MO.

Services: 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. Visitation 2:00-3:00 PM before the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.