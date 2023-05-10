Obituary & Services: Brock Alan Larkin

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Brock Alan Larkin, age 49 of Lock Springs, MO passed away Thursday afternoon, May 4, 2023, at home in Lock Springs, MO.

Brock was born on June 10, 1973, the son of Donald James Larkin and Donnette Warwick in Jamesport, MO. Brock grew up in Lock Springs, MO, and Shawnee, KS. He graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in 1991. Brock was known for his happy personality and his great carpentry skills. He enjoyed coin collecting, star gazing towards the heavens, and looking at the constellations. Brock will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald James Larkin; grandmother, Bertha Saffell Roberts; grandfather, Donald Eugene Warwick Sr., and grandparents, Howard and Frances Larkin.

Brock is survived by his mother, Donnette Maurer (Kevin) of Gladstone, MO; brother, Bradley Larkin of Jamesport, MO; brother, Kevin Maurer Jr. of Gladstone, MO; his nephews, Finley and Sean Larkin and Mason Maurer; nieces, Stella and Nova, Maurer; cousins and other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jamesport Baptist Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport, MO. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport (660) 684-6133.

